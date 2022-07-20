SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Sioux City Community School District principal’s sex discrimination lawsuit against the school district has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Dawn Stansbury in 2019 over claims that she was demoted from her position as principal of Morningside Elementary to an assistant principal position due to her age and sex. She also claimed that she was wrongfully terminated.

Her claims had been dismissed by a judge in May 2021

Earlier this year, Stansbury’s case was taken to the Iowa Court of Appeals. In her appeal, she argued that the school district’s reasons for demoting her from head principal to assistant principal were pretextual.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals released their opinion stating that Stansbury failed to demonstrate that she was subjected to what she claims. The court also says that the evidence that was provided was all indirect.

“Stansbury failed to demonstrate she was subjected to intolerable working conditions, so we affirm the district court’s grant of summary judgment on her constructive discharge claim. Taking the record in the light most favorable to Stansbury, we find she presented only indirect evidence that the District took adverse employment action against her because of her sex. And, even assuming she established a prima facie case of sex discrimination, she could not show the reasons the District provided for her transfer were pretextual. We affirm the district court.” Iowa Court of Appeals Opinion

KCAU 9 reached out to Stansbury’s attorneys but has not received any sort of statement at the time of publishing.