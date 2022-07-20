ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A man that was sentenced for the 2018 killing of his grandmother has had his appeal denied.

According to the Iowa Court of Appeals, Eliot Stowe filed an appeal on the basis that he should not have been found guilty due to insanity. The Court of Appeals affirmed the court’s findings and the appeal was denied.

Stowe was charged with the murder in 2018 after she was reported missing. Police had found her body 1.5 miles away from her property and determined her death to be a homicide.

Stowe was found guilty of the crime in 2020.