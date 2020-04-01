Anxiety, depression heightened during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The coronavirus is keeping many folks inside and away from friends and family, which can lead to a sense of hopelessness and loss.

As people deal with the new normal of working from home and social distancing, emotions like anxiety and depression can be heightened.

A doctor with Catholic Charities USA said there are steps you can take to help curb those feelings.

“There are a few strategies that you can use to focus and maintain your mental health right now. The first one is to stay connected. For some, that’s easier than others. You know if there are people in your home, making sure you are spending time together whether that’s having dinner together or playing games any time that you can connect,” said the doctor.

If you’re still getting a little bit too much family time these days, make sure to schedule some quiet time for yourself, it’s okay to need a break.