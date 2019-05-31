Anxiety builds as Missouri River levels continue to rise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she’s keeping a close eye on rising levels along the Missouri River system.

The governor issuing a statement saying, “While corps officials have told us that they are confident in their ability to manage the Missouri River system, we remain vigilant and proactive.”

Governor Noem’s worries come as releases at Gavin’s Point Dam are scheduled to increase to 75,000 cubic feet per second this weekend. The Missouri has already topped its banks in several places. Downriver in Sioux City, the Missouri has also breached its banks. The riverfront trail and the Big Sioux River trail are now closed due to the rising water. Jolly’s on the River, also closing because of the rising water

Next door, Crave and the Hilton Garden Inn are still dry. Water is creeping closer to both property’s but management says they are confident things will be okay. “We don’t feel like it’s going to reach our patio, so as long as the roads stay open so will we,” say Amanda Rhymer, General Manager of Crave.

“We’re watching it hourly but right now we don’t feel that it’s going to effect any at the hotel, we’re open for business,” says Dana Livings, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn.

The Missouri River is forecast to crest on Sunday at 30.5 feet.