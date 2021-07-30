Anthony Bauer sentenced for fatal New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been sentenced for his role in the fatal Sioux City New Year’s shooting in Sioux City.

Anthony Bauer, 18, was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison on the charge of second-degree murder. and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He must serve about 35 years before being eligible for parole.

This after Bauer had requested to withdraw a request for a new attorney earlier in the week. In his request for a new counsel, he also had asked to withdraw his guilty plea. According to court filings, Bauer said didn’t know he was pleading guilty and was coerced into doing so by his lawyer at the time.

Bauer pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to his charges in February.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

In June, Christopher Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and four counts of reckless use of a firearm on June 22 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 55 consecutive years. His fines were also suspended. with an obligation to serve 70%, or 38 years, of the time.

Carlos Morales, another suspect, had pleaded not guilty to his charges in February. Liliana Gutierrez, the alleged driver for the shooting suspects, also pleaded not guilty in February to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story.