Anthon’s American Legion Post celebrates a century plus one

ANTHON, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday was a special day in Anthon as the community came together to celebrate 101 years of service at the American Legion Post 389, including two World War II veterans.

Last year the city of Anthon wasn’t able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of their American Legion Post 389 because of COVID-19 concerns.

So naturally, the community gathered in droves Saturday for a belated ceremony honoring the lives of those who helped America earn its freedom. Marvin Hanson and Ralph Diamond are two men who served more than seventy years ago in World War II, both from a town of around eight hundred people.

A member of the post talked about what they continue to symbolize for residents of Anthon.

“A lot of pride here, and you can tell when they got up and spoke that even after all the years after World War II that those guys are still really adamant about our country, our flag,” said Ronald Steinhoff.

Bill Speirs also attended, he had helped cover President Kennedy’s funeral in 1963. Another attendee was Eric Anderson, who once served as a Director at the Pentagon and was present on 9/11. Now, he returns to his hometown once more to help honor his fellow Post 389 veterans.

Ronald Steinhoff served in the Army Reserves for six years. He spoke on the significance of these veterans’ service to America.

“I’ve farmed my life, and ranched and cowboyed, and you meet them, and it’s just a way different life, and I really feel good about appreciating what they did,” said Steinhoff.

After the speakers’ presentations, there was a flag retirement where more than 500 old flags were honorably sent off. Steinhoff spoke on why it’s important to continue to hold these events for future generations.

“The only way we can do it is to keep everyone educated like the service today, the burning of the flags, honoring the flags that have been flown, it’s just a thing that our community’s always been strong with,” said Steinhoff.