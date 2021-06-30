‘Answer to our prayers’: Siouxland family receives new home thanks to community support

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland family has received a new home with some support from a local community.

Members of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity gathered Wednesday to celebrate a newly finished home in Hull. Food was provided by Sioux County pork producers and a bouncy house for the kids.

The new homeowner said he and his family had been waiting a long time get a home to call their own.

“It’s like motivation. God has his plan and this was one of them, and it’s an answer to our prayers,” said Martin Gonzales Jr.

Not only did the community come together to help build the house, but local organizations wrote blessings on the studs, sending their best wishes to Gonzales Jr. and his family.