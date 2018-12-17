Another warm week ahead

The great conditions continue through much of this week out there in Siouxland!

A touch of patchy fog is out there this morning, but we are not expecting widespread thick fog this morning. Issues will be limited this morning from the fog, and whatever is left when the sun rises will eventually burn off quickly.

This afternoon with nothing but sunshine, we will heat right back up to the mid 40’s for a lot of Siouxland. Some areas to the southwest could even reach the low to mid 50’s out there!

Warmer temperatures continue to melt off the snow we have on the ground, and there is not stopping that this week.

A few clouds move into the area tomorrow, but temperatures will remain on the warmer side, nearing the mid 40’s for a lot of us.

Wednesday more clouds move in. We have another warm day ahead of us, but with heavy cloud coverage, we may see a brief shower here and there. Rain totals will amount to just a trace here and there, but don;t be surprised to see a few afternoon sprinkles.

The rest of the week, we look dry, and warm. Next Sunday we start to cool back down into the upper 30’s but that is still well above the average temperature for this time of the year.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News