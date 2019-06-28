Another teen arrested in connection to fatal South Sioux hit-and-run

Another teen was arrested by the South Sioux City Police Department Thursday night

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Another teen was arrested in connection to the fatal South Sioux hit-and-run that occurred Monday night.

South Sioux City police said they arrested Joel Perea-Duenas, 18, Thursday night around 6:00 for prohibited acts relating to minors and violations.

According to the police, they learned that Perea-Duenas allegedly gave Maria Sandra Gonzalez-Diego, the motor vehicle homicide suspect alcohol and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax at a home in South Sioux City, Nebraska through interviews and digital evidence they obtained.

According to a law in Nebraska, it is a felony for giving alcohol to a minor if it results in injury or death to person. Especially if it resulted and was generally caused by a minor’s (a) consumption of the alcoholic liquor provided or (b) impaired condition which, in entirety or in part, can be attributed to the alcoholic liquor provided.

The South Sioux City police are still investigating the motor vehicle homicide.