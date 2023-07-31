SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of Sioux City’s most popular annual events wrapped up on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the parking lot at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church turned into a hub for Greek music, dance, and plenty of tasty food.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the officials behind Greek Fest about how it’s more than just the food that they want the visitors to enjoy.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show our culture, but also welcome people into our beautiful church,” Greek Fest Co-Chair Andrea Konidas said. “You know, Orthodox Christianity is the oldest faith, so we want people to come in and see our church and see what our community has to offer beyond just our Greek Festival.”

Konidas said that their three-day festival turned out great.

“Sometimes big festivals can be intimidating, but that’s what I think people love about especially Greek festivals, is the Greek love to feed people we like to welcome people into our homes and this is our home,” Konidas said. “And so I think people leave with just maybe a better understanding of what we do and how we come together as a community.”

Konidas told KCAU 9 that Greek Fest’s success would not be possible without the help of all of the volunteers.