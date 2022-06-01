HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Hull resident Veronica Hoekstra said when three in-home daycare centers in Hull closed earlier this year, families had to make tough decisions.

“I know of some families where the mom had to quit her job temporarily until they are able to find daycare so I know that there are people who have had to do job changes just to make them work because there’s simply no daycare, no place to put them,” Hoekstra said.

She decided to help parents in need of child care. She started a small in-home daycare after her third child was born.

“It’s always been hard to find a consistent daycare and then you always need a backup on top of it, so I felt compelled to stay at home, so I can be with my kids and then have friends come in and do it that way,” she said.

Kristen Niemeyer is the director at Bright Start Daycare and Preschool in Hull. After other centers closed down, more people have been reaching out to her.

“We’ve been super busy with adding people to our wait list,” Niemeyer said. “I get phone calls at least daily, for sure every day, if not twice a day with people just trying to get into day care.”

Her center is full, but thanks to a grant of more than half a million dollars from the Iowa Department of Human Services, Niemeyer said the center will be able to expand and enroll 46 more children.

“With this grant funding, we can finally do what we’ve always wanted to do which is expand and get more kids in here, which is a definite need in this area,” Niemeyer said.