Another cornfield sees vandalism, damage in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about reports of vandalism that occurred near Orange City and now in another cornfield near Alton.
According to a release, upon further investigation, someone entered both cornfields through a field driveway, drove a vehicle approximately 300 feet into the fields, turned around, re-traced their path and exited the fields.
Approximately $750 in total crop damage was caused from both cornfields.
Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
