SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With two major snow events in just over a week, there’s a lot of white powder all around city roadways. And because of that snow, Sioux City police were called to eight assists for stuck cars during the storm.

Since January 24, the city has towed 76 snowbound vehicles. As folks dig out from Saturday’s storm the new layer of snow will likely cause those numbers to increase, but you can do your part to make things easier for responders and snow removal crews. Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 why it’s important for residents to move their vehicles.

“Well, because right now it interferes with the plows trying to get down the street. It also interferes with the people that did move their vehicle on the correct side of the street, because now where they would normally park is full of snow, so they’re gonna have to shovel out that spot when they did the right thing when we’re supposed to park on the opposite side of the street,” said Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department.

Remember, when the , park on the even side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd side of the street on odd-numbered days.

If your car is left on the road during a snow emergency, Sioux City police will place an orange sticker on it and you will have less than 24 hours to move it.