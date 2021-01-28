Another arrest made in connection to shooting into Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk police made a second arrest in in connection to the shooting into a Norfolk residence.

Authorities said Carlos M. Jimenez, 20, of Norfolk, was arrested Thursday at 9:04 a.m. on a warrant related to the shooting. Jimenez was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Norfolk Police Department, police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue Sunday at 11:09 a.m. The police said that some shots were fired at a residence by a passing gray vehicle with four people inside.

Jimenez is the second arrested in the incident. Marquis Granville, 23, of Norfolk, was arrested Monday in connection to the Sunday shooting.

Police said it is a continuing and active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.