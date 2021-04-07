Anonymous donor gifts $500,000 to Norfolk for park improvements

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — At their last city council meeting, the city of Norfolk accepted half a million dollars from an anonymous donor.

The money is to be used for improvements to Johnson Park as a part of the Riverfront Improvement Project.

The historic park dates back to the very beginning of the town. Mayor Josh Moenning said he’s excited to bring it back to its former glory days.

“This area is kind of a ‘back to the future’ project. It brings the community back to its history, reconnects people to that park and to the waterfront that gave the city life in the first place,” said Moenning.

Residents can expect construction to begin in the summer of 2022.