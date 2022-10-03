SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s along the riverfront here in Sioux City.

The Association said that nearly half a million people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s every year.

Each of the colored flowers displayed during the walk represents someone that supports, cares for, has, or has lost someone to the illness.

Organizers said that Alzheimer’s can be like a long goodbye.

“It’s hard when someone those loses those abilities to remember who you are, or remember to take care of themselves,” said Lacy Abbott with the Alzheimer’s Association. “So, this raises support for that and research so we can find a cure.”

So far they have only raised 30% of this year’s goal and will continue to accept donations until December 31.