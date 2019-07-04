Annual Star Spangled Spectacular draws thousands on July 4th

The annual Star Spangled Spectacular event is a time where folks from all over the country are welcomed back to Storm Lake. Madison Wright lives in Colorado but every year, she makes it her mission to find her way back home for this event.

“I’ve been coming here as long as I remember coming up. Every year, just coming and hanging out at the lake for a week and then coming to the parade every year as well,” said Wright.

One of the highlights of the Star Spangled Spectacular is the big parade that is full of floats that celebrate the many different cultures in Storm Lake.

Rob Smith is this years’ commodore for the event and he explained why he thinks it’s important to celebrate all the cultures in the diverse community.

“I think it’s not only an opportunity to celebrate not only our independence but we celebrate our heritage,” said Smith.

There were floats for kids scattered throughout a local park, food tents and art exhibitions for the crowd to enjoy.

“The Browns started at 12:30 here in the band shell and after the band that theres a local group that will be performing,” said Smith.

As the celebration continues through the day, the highlight into the night will be this town going out with a fireworks celebration to under the star-spangled night.