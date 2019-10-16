Annual Soup and Salad Luncheon to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bring your appetite, the Daughters of the Nile are planning their Annual Soup and Salad Luncheon Monday, October 21. The luncheon will start at 11 am to 1 pm at the Siouxland Masonic Center.

There will be a variety of soups and salads made by different members of the Daughters of the Nile organization. The public is welcome to come and try a little bit of everything.

Proceeds from the luncheon will go toward the Shriners Hospitals for Children. It will help provide medical care free of charge to children all over the country who need help with burn treatments, spinal cord injuries, and orthopedic care.

Lois Wright with Daughters of the Nile stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.