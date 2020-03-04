Annual ‘Sing All About It’ Show Choir Invitational just days away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An annual show choir invitational is just around the corner.

The ‘Sing All About It’ invitational will be held on March 6 and March 7 at East High School.

There are 26 middle and high schools from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota that will compete on the main stage during this two-day event.

The middle school show choir competition kicks off on Friday at 4:50 p.m. and will wrap up with awards around 9 p.m.

Sioux City East Middle’s two show choirs, along with two of East High School’s show choirs will also perform during that time in the exhibition.

The high school competition begins bright and early Saturday morning, at 8:30 a.m.

Performances will run throughout the day with daytime preliminary awards at 5:30 p.m.

The top six show choirs selected by a panel of judges will be announced and compete in finals beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Final awards will be presented at 10:30 p.m., including naming the event’s grand champion choir, best band, best choreography, and best vocals recognition.

In addition to providing a friendly competition for middle and high school show choirs, ‘Sing All About It’ is the largest fundraising event for the East High Show Choir program.

Admission is $15 for a full day pass on Saturday, including daytime performances and finals. A daytime-only pass is $10 and a ticket for the finals is only $8.

Organizers anticipate more than 3,000 people will attend ‘Sing It All About.’