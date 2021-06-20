Annual Rib Fest back in full after drive-thru event last year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland summertime favorite made a comback on Saturday.

More than 20 cooks and thousands of people showed up for Camp High Hope’s annual Rib Fest.

The event was back in full at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park. Organizers modified the event last year into a drive-thru due to COVID-19 concerns.

Proceeds from the event go towards a great cause.

“It really comes down to caring people that just want to make a difference in our community and just come and support the teams that are here, that would be it. Passionate community and its back,” said Chris Liberto from Camp High Hopes.