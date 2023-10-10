SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s Siouxland Polar Plunge Special Olympics Iowa benefit event is right around the corner.

The annual fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics Iowa and athletes with the Sioux City Knights.

According to a release from Special Olympics Iowa, more than 100 different people are expected to be participating in this year’s Plunge.

After the Plunge, there will be a post-party where attendees have a chance to win best costume and be recognized as a top fundraiser. There will also be lunch provided to registrants.

“Plungers and chickens, individuals who raise funds but do not plunge in the water, will also receive prizes during the party,” the release said.

All proceeds will go to Special Olympics Iowa to help provide year-round athletic health, school, and leadership programs to more than 14,800 Special Olympic athletes.

“It is inspiring to see communities come out and support not only the athletes in their own communities but all Special Olympics Iowa athletes,” event director Megan Filipi said.

The Plunge will take place on Saturday at O’Connor Heating and Cooling located at 3812 Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City. Onsight registration and check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. and closes at 11:45 a.m. The Plunge will kick off at noon and the post-party will follow after the Plunge is wrapped up.

For more details on this year’s Siouxland Polar Plunge, click here.