Annual “Nature Calls” fundraiser returns for 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The annual “Nature Calls” fundraising event returns to Siouxland on Saturday.

The event hosted by the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center begins at 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center on September 18.

The “blue jeans casual” evening includes nature art, beer tasting, food, raffles, silent auctions, and a live auction. Guests can sample more than 60 craft beers, including some from your local favorite brewers. In addition, there will be IPAs, ciders, lagers, beer alternatives and some select wines to sample at the event.

Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and delicious food will also be available throughout the evening. Sampling will conclude at 9:00 p.m. when the Live Auction begins.

“We are happy to be back this year after a brief pause due to Covid. This is our only fundraising event and it’s vital funding for our programs. People look forward to it because of the relaxed atmosphere and unique combination of artists, beers, and auction items,” said Dawn Snyder, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Education Programs Director.

“Our goal is to raise funds for conservation education programs and exhibits.”

Advance tickets only this year. Purchase tickets online at here or call the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838. Sales end at midnight on September 17.

Free parking is available in the city parking ramps.

For more information on contact Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838. You can view more auction items, sponsors, artists, and beers featured on the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s Facebook or on the Woodbury Parks website.