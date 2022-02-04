SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sharpshooters from all over the country are in Sioux City competing in the Annual Midwest Dart Tournament.

Starting today, singles, mixed triples, and four-player team events fill the Sioux City Convention Center.

A record 900 individuals are participating during the weekend and the winner of the final singles event will win $1000.

“We set 120 dartboards this weekend, that’s also a new record. We’ve never sat more than 90 before, so every event is 30 percent over what we had last year for every one of our different divisions,” said tournament director Nate Knuth.

In total, more than $72,000 in cash and prizes are set to be given out.

This is the second year in a row the Midwest Dart Tournament makes Sioux City its home, and Knuth said that may continue.

“I think we’ve been in Sioux City like six total times now, but going forward, it looks like we might make Sioux City kind of a permanent home going forward for at least the next four or five years,” said Knuth.