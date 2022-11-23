SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of people marched through Sioux City Wednesday to honor Native American children lost in the foster system care system.

The massive group stopped at several locations while marching to pray for their forgotten children. This year marks the 20th year for the annual event.

Terry Medina, a Native American advocate for Siouxland Human Investment Partnership said thanks to improvements in technology, some families have been able to reunite, but many children are still lost.

“A lot of times some of the relatives they don’t have a happy story to tell being in a foster home, group home. till they finally find an adoptive family, but even then, the disconnectedness, not feeling wanted, not feeling loved, not feeling needed, and so we have to be always aware of the children that never came back and passed on,” said Medina.

According to the American Psychological Association, roughly 428,000 Native American children were in the foster care system in 2015.