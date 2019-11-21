Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children focuses on healing, wellness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 17th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children will be taking place on November 27 at 7:15 a.m. at War Eagle Monument.

There are three days of activities planned in connection with Memorial March to Honor Lost Children.

The annual march is focused on healing and wellness within the Siouxland Native community.

The theme for this year’s march is “Empowering Families”.

Educational workshops are also scheduled for November 25 and 26 at the St. Francis Center at Briar Cliff University. The workshops are free to attend, but registration is required and can be found on the University’s website.

The workshops will focus on challenges faced by families involved in the child welfare system, and more specifically, the historical trauma that many of these families are trying to overcome.

Sandra White Hawk, an international Indigenous child welfare advocate who uses personal experience in adoption and trauma recovery to mentor and repatriate adoptees throughout Indian Country will be the featured speaker of the workshops.

The Memorial March will take place on Wednesday, November 27, starting at 7:15 a.m. at War Eagle Monument inside War Eagle Park.

More details about the route of the march and the planned events that will take place over the three days can be found here.

