Annual Lewis and Clark Jazz Festival is just weeks away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 14th Annual Lewis and Clark Jazz Festival, hosted by Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), is just a few weeks away.

The spirited competition will be taking place from February 24 through February 25.

Middle and high school bands from the Siouxland area will be performing in the Rocklin Conference Center on WITCC’s campus.

The festival is a fun and educational event for students at WITCC.

It’s not only choir and band students who participate, but their audio engineering program will be providing sound and recording services for the jazz fest.

The ensembles performing will also have a chance to work with adjudicators from around the region.

WITCC has been hosting the Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival since 2006.