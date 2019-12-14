Annual Jill Miller Christmas Concert returning to Orpheum Dec. 20

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s a Christmas tradition here in Sioux City, the Jill Miller Christmas Concert. This year’s benefit for Sunrise Retirement hits the stage Friday, December 20 at the Orpheum Theatre at 7 p.m.

Miller will be performing her original songs, holiday favorites, along with a new twist this year. Dancers from Socorra’s Performing Arts Studio will share the stage with the singer on select numbers. There will also be a visit from Santa.

The benefit will help support the Sunrise Charity Care Fund. That provides money to low-income seniors at Sunrise Retirement. The fund was created so the retirement home would not have to ask residents to leave simply because they can no longer afford the services.

Tickets can be purchased at Sunrise Retirement, at 55012 Gordon Drive, and at the Orpheum the night of the show. Tickets are $25. Kids age 12 and under get in for free.