Annual Jefferson Days celebration kicks off Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a big weekend for people in Jefferson, South Dakota. Jefferson Days is kicking off Wednesday night.

Jefferson Days of ’59 has been a yearly celebration in the community since 1999. The festivities begin on the second Friday in July with the Community Social in the Park.

Everyone from the community and the surrounding area is welcome to enjoy free food, music, games, and fireworks at Tower Park.

There are a lot of events going on for people to enjoy, including a family movie night, pork/hot dot feed, and face painting. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Chelsea Ficher, with Jefferson Days of ’59, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.