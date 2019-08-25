Annual Iowa High School Rodeo competition brings hundreds to fairground

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Middle school and high school cowboys and cowgirls put their skills to the test at the annual Iowa High School Rodeo Association at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds.

Scott Herbold, a volunteer of the Moville High School Rodeo Association, explained how the competition works.

“At the end of the year, after two locations and twenty rodeos, they tabulate the ending numbers and the top four of each event goes to the national high school rodeo,” said Herbold.

According to Herbold, about 1,500 kids will make it to this year’s finals in Des Moines. The juniors compete for that spot in June and the seniors will compete in July.

“There’s roping events. There are rough stock events where they ride bulls. They ride bucking horses,” said Herbold.

During the two day rodeo, some junior high school riders like Cad Smith, camp out with their horses and loved ones at the fairgrounds.

“Me and my dad do rodeos. I just love it so much because it’s been in my family forever,”said Smith.



This provides the opportunity to create a bonding experience and a supportive environment for competitors.

“It’s just such a neat event because you got moms and dads and kids and there. It’s just a lot of involvement,” said Herbold.

Riders will compete in different locations throughout Iowa this Fall and while riders will get down and dirty for those final slots, volunteers said this event is about more than just competition

“It nurtures character so kids can be involved in competition but still there’s comradery where these kids compete against each other but you’ll see these kids help each other,” said Herbold.