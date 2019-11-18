Annual Holiday Book Sale to benefit Sioux City Public Library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Holiday shopping has started and if you’re in need of an inexpensive gift, the Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale may have what you’re looking for.

The Holiday Book Sale will be Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 at Aalfs Downtown Library. Shoppers can browse through a large selection of books including children’s picture books, general fiction, craft, and audiobooks. It will be open on Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hardcover books and recording will be available for $3, paperbacks for $2, and children’s picture books for $1. Proceeds from the book sale will be used to enrich the Sioux City Public Library by funding the children summer reading program, and provide books, recordings, online resources, and more.

Ann Cowley with Friends of the Library stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.