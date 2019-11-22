Annual Gloves of Love Program kicks off Monday in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Association announced that the Annual 2019 Gloves of Love Program will start on Monday, November 25, and will run through December 17.

This is the 13th year that the Police Association has placed a Christmas Tree in the lobby of the Public Safety Administration Building, inviting the public to join the members of the association in hanging children’s gloves and other donated clothing items, as well as, non-perishable food items on or near the tree.

When the event ends on December 17, the association will collect the donated items and take them to the Upper Des Moines Office to be distributed to children and families in need throughout the community.

“During this holiday season, it is our hope that we can collect a large amount of donated items from the generous citizens within our community and in turn provide those items and food to those in need, so that the spirit of Christmas can burn bright in the hearts of those fortunate than ourselves,” Lieutenant John Bauer, Treasurer of the Association said.

Residents are invited to stop by the lobby of the police station, 401 East Milwaukee Avenue, and place their donated item/items on or near the tree, or you can give them to the on-duty office staff at the facility.

The lobby of the police station is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The membership of the Storm Lake Police Association wishes the entire community a Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.