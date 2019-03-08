Local News

Annual "Faces of Siouxland" Multicultural Fair just weeks away

The Multicultural Fair has been a Siouxland tradition for more than 26 years.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - "Faces of Siouxland" Multicultural Fair is Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. 

The Multicultural Fair has been a Siouxland tradition for more than 26 years. Admission is free and open to all. 

This year's fair will feature traditional Vietnamese style dancers from the Pho Mon Buddhist Temple, "Mariachi Nuevo Guachinango" musicians, and a taekwondo a demonstration. 

Karen Mackey stopped by our studio to tell us more about the upcoming event. 

