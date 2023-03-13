SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For a midwestern town, Sioux City is quite diverse. That diversity was on display and celebrated at the Sioux City Community Center.

The annual ‘Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Event’ took place on Sunday.

From Somali dance to music from south of the border, Siouxlanders were able to experience it all.

Entertainment included Ballet Folklorico De Jalisco, Somali Dance Group, the Flying Pan Seetl Band, and many others.

Karen Mackey with the Sioux City Human Rights Commission said Siouxland’s diversity may surprise some.

“We do have a very diverse community and people don’t realize it,” Mackey said. “They go about their everyday lives and they maybe don’t notice. We are a diverse community and we’re celebrating that today.”

With the exception of a few years missed due to COVID-19, the Many Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair has been an annual event since the early 90s.