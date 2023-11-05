SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– What’s a better way to spend your day than riding your bike and purchasing food to help out your community? That’s what local cyclists did today for the 6th annual Cranksgiving.

Thirteen members of the Siouxland Cyclists went to four grocery stores around Sioux City, picking up as much food as they could carry on a bike to donate to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

With Thanksgiving soon approaching, Pam Arndt with the Siouxland Cyclists said this is one way to relieve the financial burden of the holidays.

“It just makes you feel good. you’re doing good for yourself, but you’re also doing good for your community and helping people out especially this time of the year,” said Arndt.

Last year, Cranksgiving collected about 300 pounds of food and officials with the Food Bank of Siouxland expect to receive more, if not the same amount this year.