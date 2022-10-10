SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Parks and Recreation hosted a Cone-Acopia of fun for Siouxlanders on Sunday.

The beautiful weather brought families out to Cone Park for the annual Cone-Acopia event.

People could participate in a wide variety of things, including pumpkin painting, live music, hay rides, a pumpkin roll, and a catapult.

This year’s new addition, summer tubing on the hill, was also a hit. KCAU 9 spoke with organizers about which activity was their favorite.

“The pumpkin catapult is something that I absolutely love that we brought on,” said Rachael Eskins with Sioux City Parks and Rec. “It’s just really fun to watch the little kids.”

While Sunday may have been the final day of summer tubing, the winter tubing season is just around the corner.