DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Supporters gathered Sunday morning at the Dakota City Fire Hall for Dakota-Covington Fire’s annual breakfast fundraiser.

The event saw a record turnout as hundreds of people filled the hall for a homemade breakfast.

The organization also accepted donations to support its community efforts.

“Today has been another wonderful turnout and it’s amazing to see the support,” said Dakota-Covington Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen. “Usually they see in the dire needs of the bad times so it’s good to come to see everybody in a nice atmosphere, nice fire department, to socialize with them in a community event.”

Money raised will support general operations and the purchase of a new ambulance for the Jackson, Nebraska Fire Station.