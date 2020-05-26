Annual Baconfest to go on as planned in September

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors and Baconfest committee are going ahead with plans to holds its annual signature fundraising event.

Baconfest will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 19 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park.

“Important to note is the change in time for our event. We have talked about changing the time of the event for a couple of years. The committee thought that with all the COVID-19 related changes that will be utilized, now was a good time to make the move to a later start in the day,” said Fred Hexom, executive director for Siouxland Habitat.

“We will implement all CDC and state/local guidelines regarding health safety during the event while working in concert with Hard Rock. We look forward to a successful, albeit, “transformed” type of outdoor family festival,” said Hexom.

Siouxland Habitat mentions that more details will be announced as they become available.

