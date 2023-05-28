SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Colorful Asian dragons and other decors, food, and live performances took over downtown Sioux City on Saturday.

For the last 11 years, the Siouxland Asian Festival has held its celebration to raise awareness of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage right here in Siouxland.

KCAU 9 spoke with event volunteers about the importance of sharing their culture.

“We have community festivals like this that we get to partner with incredible community vendors to make these things come to life,” said Revathi Vongsiprasom with the Siouxland Asian Festival Planning Committee, “We’re able to better sustain who we are as people, and to continue passing that on for generations to come.”

If you missed out on any of the food and services offered by any of the vendors who participated in Saturday’s event, don’t worry. They’re accessible all year round.