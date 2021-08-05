Annual Alzheimer’s Association Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to Siouxland

This June 21, 2013 photo shows the Alzheimer’s Association Headquarters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Alzheimer’s Association’s Wine and Chocolate Festival begins Thursday in Le Mars and will be in Sioux City on Friday.

The festival will be held at the Le Mars Convention Center Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sioux City’s event will be held at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the release, The two-day fundraiser will feature eight winemakers from across the nation, who will partner with chefs to pair wines with each night’s courses and chocolates.

The events will also include silent and live auctions.

Proceeds for this event help to fund local Alzheimer’s Association programs such as education, support groups, and critical research worldwide.

For information about Alzheimer’s Association Iowa, click here.

To purchase tickets for the Le Mars event, click here.

To purchase tickets for the Sioux City event, click here.