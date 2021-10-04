Anglers head to Gavins Point Dam for paddlefish snagging opener

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) — A big catch. That’s what hundreds of Siouxlanders hoped for as they fished at Gavins Point Dam for the start of paddlefishing season.

The month-long season attracts residents and out-of-state anglers because of how big the fish can get and how the meat tastes.

Jerry Promes lives in Yankton and has paddlefished his whole life. He said although more boats is more competition, the influx of people is huge for the city.

“Oh, it’s great for Yankton,” Promes said. “You see all over town, you see a lot of out-of-towners. All the restaurants and stuff are busy, so I’m sure it’s good for Yankton.”

The season runs until the end of October. People need a special tag as well as a permit to keep a paddlefish.