Andrew Avenue to be closed until November pending weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Andrew Avenue will experience construction for several city installations.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division started the Andrew Avenue Paving and Utilities Improvement Project on Monday to make efforts to install a sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water main along Andrew Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed in two phases. The first stage is between 225th Street and Sully road, and the second stage will include the south part of Andrew Avenue.

See the picture below for a visual guide of the construction stages.

Officials said they expect this project to last until November, but the completion may be delayed depending on the weather. They remind the public to be safe and follow traffic rules.