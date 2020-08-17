Andres Surber to act as own attorney at Dakota County murder, dismemberment trial

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A man accused of killing and dismembering an Emerson man back in 2016 will now be representing himself at his upcoming murder trial.

Judge Brian Meismer on Monday granted Andres Surber’s to withdraw council. Late last week, Surber’s court-appointed attorney Todd Lancaster filed the motion after Surber expressed his desire to represent himself. Lancaster said that Surber had refused to see him at the Lincoln County Correctional Center.

As part of Judge Meismer’s ruling, Surber will be allowed to represent himself as long as Lancaster serves as Surber’s standby council. The trial is scheduled to begin next week.

He’s currently charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death and dismemberment of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in 2016.

Surber had previously been found incompetent to stand trial before being placed on anti-psychotic medication. Meismer ruled that he was fit to stand trial back in January.

Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in relation to the case in 2017. He was sentenced to between 50 and 60 years in prison.

