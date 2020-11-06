Andres Surber sentenced for 2016 murder, dismemberment case

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A man found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering an Emerson man back in 2016 has been sentenced.

Andrew Surber, 29, of Wakefield, appeared in Dakota County District Court Friday where he was sentenced to life for first-degree murder, 25-50 years on the second count of using a firearm to commit a felony, and 25-50 years on the count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person which will be served consecutively.

He has been credited with 1,465 day already served.

Surber’s attorney said they plan to appeal the decision within 30 days.

Surber was found guilty on September 3 to first-degree murder and the other charges in connection with the November 2016 death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik of Emerson.

Surber had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

Surber had previously been found incompetent to stand trial before being placed on anti-psychotic medication. Judge Brian Meismer ruled that he was fit to stand trial back in January.

Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in relation to the case in 2017. He was sentenced to between 50 and 60 years in prison.

This is a developing story.