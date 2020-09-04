Andres Surber found guilty in dismemberment case

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Andres Surber, who was accused of killing and dismembering an Emerson man back in 2016, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The jury made the decision Thursday night.

Surber will be officially sentenced on November 6.

Surber had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the November 2016 death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik of Emerson.

Surber had previously been found incompetent to stand trial before being placed on anti-psychotic medication. Judge Brian Meismer ruled that he was fit to stand trial back in January.

Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in relation to the case in 2017. He was sentenced to between 50 and 60 years in prison. 

This is a breaking story. KCAU 9 will have more details as we get more information.

