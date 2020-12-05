Andres Surber appeals sentence for murder, dismemberment of Emerson man

by: KCAU Staff

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Wakefield man who was found guilty of first-degree murder has appealed his sentence on Friday night.

Andres Surber, 29, of Wakefield, is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik.

On Thursday, his attorney, Todd Lancaster, filed a notice of appeal in Dakota County District Court. The filing was ahead of the 30-day deadline from Surber’s November 6 sentencing.

The official basis for the appeal will be filed with the Nebraska Supreme Court within the coming days.

