An icy day in Siouxland

Winter weather advisories are still in effect currently through midnight tonight for most of us. For good reason too, as we have seen around a tenth of an inch of ice that has fallen overnight.

Small amounts of ice can cause many problems to the roadways and we are seeing that this morning. We can expect road conditions to stay rough throughout much of today as more ice and potentially some light snow is expected to fall.

We saw more freezing drizzle overnight than expected, and it created a thick layer of ice in some spots.

Later today, the freezing drizzle still has the potential to switch over to snow. If this does happen, it will happen around noontime give or take a few hours.

After the switch, there is the potential to stack up around an inch of snow on top of the layer of ice that is already on the ground in the Sioux City metro area.

To our south and east, we could see slightly more snow. Up to around 1-3 inches of additional snow on top of the ice can be expected in that area.

By tonight, we should be clearing things out of Siouxland with partly cloudy skies taking over.

Sunshine returns for us tomorrow, and so do average temperatures briefly before the next big cooldown hits.

The coldest days this week is expected to be around the mid to upper teens. We may also see some flurries here and there Thursday and Friday night, but minimal accumulation is expected.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News