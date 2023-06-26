SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While celebrating the nation’s birth is fun for most, many of our four-legged friends aren’t having the best time

Around Independence Day, shelters and animal control facilities are busy because pets run away from the sounds of fireworks. However, being prepared can save you and your pets a headache. KCAU 9 spoke with Cindy Rarrat with Sioux City Animal Adoption about what Siouxlanders can do to keep their pets calm.

“Give them something to distract that noise, give them a healthy snack or a treat, something to try and distract them, you can also use what’s called a ‘Thunder Shirt’ to help them feel more secure as well as getting some type of medication for your animal before the holiday happen,” said Rarrat.

Those who need it can also get over-the-counter medication for their pets at most pet stores but if they need anything stronger, they will have to see a veterinarian.