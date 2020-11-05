Amount of water released into Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam to be reduced

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the amount of water that Gavins Point Dam released into the Missouri River will be reduced in late November.

The reductions are scheduled to start around November 22, and the releases will be stepping down about 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) every day until reaching the winter release rate of 17,000 CFS.

“We will continue to make releases from Gavins Point Dam to meet full service Missouri River navigation flow targets through the end of the navigation flow support season,” said John Remus, chief of the USACE Missouri River Water Management Division.

The navigation flow support season normally ends on December 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River. Gavins Point Dam winter releases are in the rage of 12,000 – 17,000 CFS normally.

That’s down significantly from the reduction seen a year earlier, after heavy rain and snow melt in the spring of 2019 sent the river to record levels and flooded parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.

