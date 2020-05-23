Ames man taken to hospital with serious injuries after one-vehicle crash

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Ames man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Monday night.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), at about 9:33 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 242nd Avenue and 182nd Street.

Officials said Tavan Shahidi, 22, of Ames, was traveling north on 242nd Avenue in a 2014 Ford F-150 and failed to complete the turn onto 182nd Street.

Authorities reported that he lost control of the F-150 and collided with a tree and two garages.

The sheriff’s office said he was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The F-150 was considered to be totaled and the two garages received considerable damage.

The DCSO charged Shahidi with the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated (1st Offense)

Failure to Maintain Control

Driving on Wrong Side of Two-Way Highway

Reckless Driving

Failure to Use Seatbelt

Failure to Reduce Speed to Reasonable Rate

The DSCO was assisted on the scene by the Arnolds Park PD, Lakes Regional Healthcare Ambulance, Milford Fire and Rescue, and Milford PD.

