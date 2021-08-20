Ames homicide suspect arrested in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, IOWA (KCAU) –An Ames man was arrested in Sac County Thursday night for a homicide out of Ames, Iowa.

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in Auburn around 11:55 p.m. when they made a traffic stop. The release said the driver was evading questions and didn’t provide identification. He was also complaining of a possible medical issue.

After paperwork in the vehicle helped to identify the driver as Oscar Chavez, 26, of Ames, he told the deputy that he shot and killed his girlfriend in Ames. The Ames Police Department confirmed that Chavez was a suspect for a homicide from earlier Thursday.

The deputy took Chavez into custody and took him to the Loring Hospital before then going to the sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from Ames Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation traveled to Sac County where they took custody of Chavez and his vehicle.

The Ames police had conducted a welfare check Thursday at 6:10 p.m. at an Ames apartment and found a woman dead inside. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Chavez is charged with 1st-degree murder, a class A felony. He was transported and booked into the Story County Jail. He is being held on a bond of $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.